The 2025 Oscars nominations will be announced on Thursday.
Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang will announce the nominees in all 23 categories for the 97th Academy Awards at 5:30 a.m. PST / 8:30 a.m. EST from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.
The nominations ceremony will be shared via global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the academy's digital platforms. They will also be announced on "Good Morning America," ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.
Nominees were initially set to be announced Friday, Jan. 17, but were delayed to Jan. 19 due to the Southern California wildfires, which started Jan. 7 and have left at least 28 dead, destroying thousands of homes across the region. Nominations were then moved for a second time to Jan. 23.
According to a letter sent to academy members on Jan. 22, this year's show will honor the city of Los Angeles, showcasing its resilience in the wake of the fires.
Comedian Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Academy Awards, airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 2, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
The ceremony, taking place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, will also stream live on Hulu for the first time.
