Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang will announce the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards.
The two actors will come together on Thursday for a live presentation from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater to reveal the nominees in all 23 Academy Award categories.
Sennott is an actor, writer and comedian known for her roles in the films "Saturday Night," "Shiva Baby," "Bodies Bodies Bodies" and "Bottoms," which she also executive produced and co-wrote.
She also starred in the television series "The Idol" and "Call Your Mother."
Yang is an Emmy-nominated comedian, actor and writer known for "Saturday Night Live." He is also a co-host on the podcast, Las Culturistas.
He most recently starred in "Wicked" alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo and also starred in "Fire Island" and "Dicks: The Musical."
This year, Yang will star in "The Wedding Banquet," a remake of the 1993 comedy of the same name, which also stars Lily Gladstone.
The Oscar nominations ceremony was previously rescheduled from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19 due to the wildfires in Los Angeles. It was moved a second time to Jan. 23.
In addition to the new date for the nominations announcement, the voting period for nominations was also extended to Jan. 17, and the Oscars nominees luncheon, which was previously scheduled for Feb. 10, was cancelled.
The Scientific and Technical Awards was also rescheduled to a later date, which hasn't been announced yet.
How can I watch Oscar nominations?
The Oscar nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will be revealed live on "Good Morning America," "ABC News Live," Disney+ and Hulu.
It will also be live streamed on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and the Academy's digital platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.
What time are Oscar nominations?
The live presentation will begin at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 23.
Who is hosting the Oscars?
It was announced in November that Emmy Award-winning television host Conan O'Brien will host the 2025 Oscars. It is O'Brien's first time hosting the awards show.
"America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars,” said O’Brien in a press release.
When are the 2025 Oscars?
The 97th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It will be televised live on ABC.
Who are the top 2025 Oscar contenders?
Critics predict that the films that will receive best picture nominations include "Anora," "The Brutalist," "A Complete Unknown," "Conclave," "Dune: Part Two," "Emilia Pérez," "I'm Still Here," "A Real Pain," "The Substance" and "Wicked."
Some also predict that Adrien Brody in "The Brutalist," Timothée Chalamet in "A Complete Unknown," Colman Domingo in "Sing Sing," Ralph Fiennes in "Conclave" and Sebastian Stan in "The Apprentice," will receive nods for best actor. Adrien Brody has already received a Golden Globe for actor in a drama motion picture for his performance as László Tóth in the Brady Corbet-directed film. Stan won the Golden Globe for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for his performance in "A Different Man."
Frontrunners predicted for best actress include Cynthia Erivo for "Wicked," Karla Sofía Gascón for "Emilia Pérez," Mikey Madiso for "Anora," Demi Moore for "The Substance" and Fernanda Torres for "I'm Still Here." Both Moore and Torres have won Golden Globes for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) and best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama), respectively.