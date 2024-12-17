The shortlists for the 2025 Oscars are in.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists in 10 award categories on Tuesday, which include best documentary feature film, best documentary short film, best international feature film, best original score, best original song, best makeup and hairstyling, best visual effects, best animated short film, best live action short film and best sound.
Some of the films on the shortlists that may receive nominations at the 97th Academy Awards include "Emilia Pérez," "Dune: Part Two," "Mufasa: The Lion King," "Gladiator II" and "Wicked."
Ahead of the official Oscar nominations announcement on Jan. 17, each shortlist was determined by members of each corresponding branch, except for international feature film and live action short film lists. For those two categories, Academy members from all branches who have "met a minimum viewing requirement" were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting.
The 2025 Oscars will take place Sunday, March 2. The ceremony will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC and, for the first time ever, stream live on Hulu.
See the shortlists below.
Best documentary feature film
- "The Bibi Files"
- "Black Box Diaries"
- "Dahomey"
- "Daughters"
- "Eno"
- "Frida"
- "Hollywoodgate"
- "No Other Land"
- "Porcelain War"
- "Queendom"
- "The Remarkable Life of Ibelin"
- "Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat"
- "Sugarcane"
- "Union"
- "Will & Harper"
Best documentary short film
- "Chasing Roo"
- "Death by Numbers"
- "Eternal Father"
- "I Am Ready, Warden"
- "Incident"
- "Instruments of a Beating Heart"
- "Keeper"
- "Makayla's Voice: A Letter to the World"
- "Once upon a Time in Ukraine"
- "The Only Girl in the Orchestra"
- "Planetwalker"
- "The Quilters"
- "Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr"
- "A Swim Lesson"
- "Until He's Back"
Best international feature film
- Brazil, "I'm Still Here"
- Canada, "Universal Language"
- Czech Republic, "Waves"
- Denmark, "The Girl with the Needle"
- France, "Emilia Pérez"
- Germany, "The Seed of the Sacred Fig"
- Iceland, "Touch"
- Ireland, "Kneecap"
- Italy, "Vermiglio"
- Latvia, "Flow"
- Norway, "Armand"
- Palestine, "From Ground Zero"
- Senegal, "Dahomey"
- Thailand, "How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies"
- United Kingdom, "Santosh"
Best makeup and hairstyling
- "The Apprentice"
- "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"
- "A Different Man"
- "Dune: Part Two"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "Maria"
- "Nosferatu"
- "The Substance"
- "Waltzing with Brando"
- "Wicked"
Best original score
- "Alien: Romulus"
- "Babygirl"
- "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"
- "Blink Twice"
- "Blitz"
- "The Brutalist"
- "Challengers"
- "Conclave"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "The Fire Inside"
- "Gladiator II"
- "Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1"
- "Inside Out 2"
- "Nosferatu"
- "The Room Next Door"
- "Sing Sing"
- "The Six Triple Eight"
- "Wicked"
- "The Wild Robot"
- "Young Woman and the Sea"
Best original song
- "Forbidden Road" from "Better Man"
- "Winter Coat" from "Blitz"
- "Compress/Repress" from "Challengers"
- "Never Too Late" from "Elton John: Never Too Late"
- "El Mal" from "Emilia Pérez"
- "Mi Camino" from "Emilia Pérez"
- "Sick In The Head" from "Kneecap"
- "Beyond" from "Moana 2"
- "Tell Me It's You" from "Mufasa: The Lion King"
- "Piece By Piece" from "Piece by Piece"
- "Like A Bird" from "Sing Sing"
- "The Journey" from "The Six Triple Eight"
- "Out Of Oklahoma" from "Twisters"
- "Kiss The Sky" from "The Wild Robot"
- "Harper And Will Go West" from "Will & Harper"
Best visual effects
- "Alien: Romulus"
- "Better Man"
- "Civil War"
- "Deadpool & Wolverine"
- "Dune: Part Two"
- "Gladiator II"
- "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"
- "Mufasa: The Lion King"
- "Twisters"
- "Wicked"
Best animated short film
- "Au Revoir Mon Monde"
- "A Bear Named Wojtek"
- "Beautiful Men"
- "Bottle George"
- "A Crab in the Pool"
- "In the Shadow of the Cypress"
- "Magic Candies"
- "Maybe Elephants"
- "Me"
- "Origami"
- "Percebes"
- "The 21"
- "Wander to Wonder"
- "The Wild-Tempered Clavier"
- "Yuck!"
Best live action short film
- "Anuja"
- "Clodagh"
- "The Compatriot"
- "Crust"
- "Dovecote"
- "Edge of Space"
- "The Ice Cream Man"
- "I'm Not a Robot"
- "The Last Ranger"
- "A Lien"
- "The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent"
- "The Masterpiece"
- "An Orange from Jaffa"
- "Paris 70"
- "Room Taken"
Best sound
- "Alien: Romulus"
- "Blitz"
- "A Complete Unknown"
- "Deadpool & Wolverine"
- "Dune: Part Two"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "Gladiator II"
- "Joker: Folie à Deux"
- "Wicked"
- "The Wild Robot"