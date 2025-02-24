The 2025 Oscars are almost here!
In anticipation of Hollywood's biggest night, we've got you covered with all the information you need to know for the 97th Academy Awards.
Continue reading to get all the details about the star-studded awards show.
When and where are the 2025 Oscars?
The 2025 Oscars will air live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
How do I stream the 2025 Oscars?
The 2025 Oscars will be televised on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide.
For the first time ever, the ceremony will also stream live on Hulu.
If you authenticate with your provider, the Oscars can also be viewed on ABC.com.
Who is nominated at the 2025 Oscars?
Jacques Audiard's "Emilia Pérez" is the top-nominated film of the year, with 13 total nominations. Brady Corbet's "The Brutalist" and Jon M. Chu's "Wicked" follow closely behind with 10 nominations each.
James Mangold's "A Complete Unknown" and Edward Berger's "Conclave" round out the top-nominated films with eight nods apiece.
The films battling it out for the coveted best picture Oscar include "Anora," "The Brutalist," "A Complete Unknown," "Conclave," "Dune: Part Two," "Emilia Pérez," "I'm Still Here," "Nickel Boys," "The Substance" and "Wicked."
Read more about the potential historic moments to keep an eye out for here.
Check out a guide to the best actor race here and best actress race here.
Who is hosting the 2025 Oscars?
Conan O'Brien is the host for the 2025 Oscars, marking the comedian and talk show host's first time hosting the show.
"We polled America. I spent a lot of my own money polling Americans and saying, 'Would you like to see Conan O'Brien sing and dance?' Shocking response," O'Brien told ABC News in January. "People don't want it, which means they'll probably try and do it. I like to be an irritant."
O'Brien joked that his hosting the Oscars was a result of being in an era of his life where he says "yes" a lot.
"I'm just saying yes to things that I wouldn't have done before. I'm a black belt in karate now. I'm a licensed neurosurgeon. I mean, there are all these things I'm doing now that I didn't think I would ever do before," he said.
Nick Offerman will serve as the announcer for this year's ceremony.
Who is presenting at the 2025 Oscars?
As has become tradition at the 2025 Oscars, last year's acting winners will be back this year as presenters. This means Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr. and Da'Vine Joy Randolph will be returning to the Oscars stage.
Other stars who will be presenting are, in alphabetical order: Joe Alwyn, Ana de Armas, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Oprah Winfrey and Bowen Yang.
Who is performing at the 2025 Oscars?
According to a letter sent to academy members on Jan. 22, this year's show will forgo the usual live performances of the best original song nominees as it has in years past.
Instead, the academy said the presentation will be focused on the songwriters and "celebrate their artistry through personal reflections from the teams who bring these songs to life" to "uncover the stories and inspiration behind this year's nominees."
That said, the academy also promised "powerful musical moments that connect film's rich history to its bold and inspiring future," though no additional details of what that might look like were provided.
The 2025 Oscars will take place Sunday, March 2, airing live on ABC and streaming live on Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and "Good Morning America."