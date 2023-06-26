Ariana Grande is 30.
To celebrate her milestone birthday on Monday, the singer and actress shared a sweet message to her younger self and a throwback photo of her as a kid wearing a Dorothy costume from "The Wizard of Oz."
"Hbd, tiny!" she wrote in the caption. "I trust you implicitly & have never been prouder of you."
"30," she added with bubble emoji.
It was announced in November 2021 that Grande would star as Glinda in the film adaptation of the musical "Wicked."
Since then, she's shared several moments from the film's set, including a photo with her "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo, who will be portraying Elphaba in the film, and one of herself in Glinda's pink dress.
In April, Grande shared a photo of herself on set with a rainbow in the sky to mark the " halfway" point of filming for the highly-anticipated movie.
"Savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda (although she'll be with me irrevocably, forever)," she wrote in the Instagram caption at the time. "I'm so grateful."
"Wicked: Part One" will be released on Nov. 27, 2024. The second installment is slated to be released in 2025.