Ariana Grande had not one, not two, but three outfit changes at the 2025 Oscars.
Grande, who earned a nod this year for best supporting actress for her role as Glinda in the Oscar-nominated film "Wicked," started off the night walking the red carpet in a jaw-dropping Schiaparelli Haute Couture tulle gown reminiscent of her character's approach to fashion.
Once inside, Grande reappeared for an Oscars opening performance in yet another dazzling gown, this time a red number with matching ruby red slippers, a la Dorothy Gale. Grande sang "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" before being joined by her co-star Cynthia Erivo for a medley that ended with "Defying Gravity" from "Wicked."
In behind-the-scenes photos from the evening, Grande mingled with "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater and "The Substance" actress Demi Moore. In one photo, Grande appears in a third outfit: a black ensemble with an intricate neckline, her hair still in a ballerina bun.
In a post shared to her Instagram account on Sunday, Grande wrote, "i am floating with gratitude."