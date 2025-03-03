The 2025 Oscars are underway and the behind-the-scenes fun has already started.
Check out some photos from from the star-studded red carpet below.
Ariana Grande and Elle Fanning share a sweet moment on the carpet
Avumile Qongqo and her daughter on the red carpet
The creators of Wallace and Gromit Nick Park, Richard Beek, and Merlin Crossingham, pose with their characters
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold and their daughter Ada on the red carpet
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston interact with fans
Julianne Hough poses on the red carpet
Fans applaud for celebrities arriving on the red carpet
Conan O'Brien hits the carpet with wife Liza Powel O'Brien
Demi Moore walks the red carpet
Fernanda Torres smiles on the Oscars red carpet
Lupita Nyong'o attends the 97th Annual Oscars
Cynthia Erivo blows a kiss on the red carpet
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet attend the 97th Annual Oscars
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman walk the Oscars red carpet
Colman Domingo smiles on the red carpet
Timothee Chalamet talks with fans as he attends the 97th Annual Oscars
Halle Berry and Adrien Brody kiss on the red carpet
Tallulah Willis, Rumer Willis and Scout LaRue Willis on the red carpet
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo backstage at the Oscars
The 2025 Oscars take place Sunday, March 2, airing live on ABC and streaming live on Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
