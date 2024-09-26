Artem Chigvintsev is speaking out after the Napa County District Attorney's Office in California announced this week it would not file criminal charges against the "Dancing with the Stars" pro in the wake of his arrest last month on suspicion of felony domestic violence.
Chigvintsev was arrested Aug. 29, according to Napa County, California, jail records, and was booked at the time on California penal code 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. He was later released on $25,000 bail.
The district attorney's office announced in a press release Tuesday that it would not file charges against Chigvintsev, saying the decision was reached "after a thorough review of the criminal investigation and careful evaluation of the evidence presented to the DA's Office."
"While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence," Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said in a statement included in that release. "We are required to prove any and every criminal charge 'beyond a reasonable doubt' which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn't rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges."
On Wednesday, in the wake of that announcement, Chigvintsev issued a statement saying he was "incredibly relieved and grateful."
"This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed," he said.
He added, "My focus has always been and will always be, our son Matteo. He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life. All along, my main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on."
Chigvintsev's attorney, Ilona Antonyan, said in a statement to "Good Morning America" Thursday that her client is now focused on negotiating custody of his 4-year-old son, Matteo, whom he shares with his estranged wife Nikki Garcia.
The statement comes two weeks after Garcia filed for divorce from the dance pro.
Antonyan told "Good Morning America" that Chigvintsev is currently focused on "negotiating a shared 50/50 custody schedule" with Garcia. She said Chigvintsev has been able to see Matteo "almost every day" since the incident and called him "a very dedicated, interactive, nurturing, and loving parent."
"Fortunately, he has a strong support group of loving family and friends. I am confident he will move forward from this situation with strength and dignity," the attorney added. "Artem is fully committed to fostering a positive co-parenting relationship with his ex. Divorce is never easy, but once custody is settled, the remaining issues tend to be less emotionally charged and easier to resolve."
Garcia filed for divorce on Sept. 11, with the WWE Hall of Famer's rep telling "Good Morning America" in a statement at the time that she was requesting privacy "for her and her family." Garcia has issued no further comments on the matter.
In his comments Wednesday, Chigvintsev expressed "deepest gratitude" for those who have stood by him "during this challenging time," saying their support "has been invaluable, and I am thankful to everyone who believed in me and saw the truth for what it was."
Chigvintsev concluded his statement, saying, "I look forward to moving past this chapter and focusing on what truly matters -- continue being the best father I can be."
"Good Morning America" has reached out to Garcia for comment.
ABC News' Melanie Schmitz contributed to this report.