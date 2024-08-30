Nikki Garcia asks for privacy for family after husband Artem Chigvintsev's arrest, her rep says
Nikki Garcia, the wife of "Dancing with the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev, is asking for privacy following his arrest for domestic violence.
"This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time," a rep for Garcia said in a statement Friday to "Good Morning America."
Chigvintsev was arrested for felony domestic violence on Thursday just before 10 a.m., according to Napa County, California, jail records.
The 42-year-old, who was released on $25,000 bail, was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.
The Napa County Sheriff's Department shared Chigvintsev's mugshot on Thursday afternoon and told ABC News that they received a call around 10 a.m. for domestic violence in Yountville.
Napa County Sheriff's deputies arrived within minutes and arrested Chigvintsev. They said that he did not resist arrest and was booked at the Napa County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
After making bail, he was released around 2:15 pm PT and is no longer in custody. Sheriff's deputies said he was cooperative in the process.
The Sheriff's department has not shared details on who the alleged victim is, but told ABC News that they are giving the person "adequate time to deal with what unfolded before making the person talk more to detectives."
They added that the alleged victim has been forthcoming with initial information to deputies.
The Russian-born dancer has competed on 12 seasons of "Dancing with the Stars" to date.
He won the Mirrorball Trophy in season 29 alongside "Bachelorette" alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and most recently competed with "Bachelorette" alum Charity Lawson in season 32, finishing in fourth.
Chigvintsev and Garcia competed together on season 25 of "Dancing with the Stars" and married in August 2022. They share a child, 4-year-old son Matteo.
The couple celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary mere days ago, with Garcia sharing a video to Instagram of the day they said "I do" set to the song "Can't Help Falling in Love."
"This song is our love story. I'll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast," she wrote. "And then this song came on. And that's when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be."
"Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you!" she concluded.
Chigvintsev also shared a post to Instagram, one featuring their wedding photos, captioning it: "Happy anniversary my love, can't see my life with out you. You are my everything."
ABC, which airs "Dancing with the Stars," had no comment on the arrest.
Disney is the parent company of both ABC, ABC News and "Good Morning America."