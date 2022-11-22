Artem Chigvintsev sent birthday wishes to wife Nikki Bella for her 39th birthday this week.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro shared a series of photos of him, Bella and their 2-year-old son Matteo to Instagram on Monday, writing, "Happy birthday my love ... you are the most beautiful, special, kind, caring, loving person that I know."

"I am so lucky to call you my wife," he continued. "May this day bring you lots of happiness, joy but most of all lots of smiles. Matteo and I absolutely adore you and love you to bits. Happy birthday my click."

Bella, born Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, replied to Chigvintsev's post in the comments section.

"Aww love you Click!!" she wrote. "[T]hank you for making it so special already! You and Tay Tay!!"

Others who reacted to the post included Chigvintsev's fellow "DWTS" pros and Bella's twin sister, fellow former WWE Diva Brie Bella, who responded with three red heart emojis.