Former WWE star Nikki Garcia honored husband and "Dancing with the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev on Wednesday for his 42nd birthday.
Garcia shared a sweet video montage of precious moments with her husband and their son Matteo on Instagram to mark the milestone.
The video shows the couple on a trip together, celebrating birthdays, spending a day at the beach and more.
"Happy Birthday Daddy ❤️ @theartemc," she wrote in the caption. "Oh my ocean eyes… the way you look at me my goodness… it still gets me every single time… your love… our love… it just runs so deep into my soul. ❤️🔥 Hope all your birthday wishes come true my love. You deserve it!"
She continued, "Such a pure heart, such a sweet soul, such a selfless man. Goodness I adore every part of you. Hope we get to spend every single birthday together till we are in our hundreds! 🙃👴🏻🥰👵🏼 Thank you for making life so full in every single way."
"Teo and I love you beyond words," she concluded. "Always and forever. ❤️💋🥳."
Chigvintsev shared the post on his Instagram story along with several heart gifs.
Chigvintsev and Garcia first met in 2017, when they were paired as partners on season 25 of "DWTS."
At the time, Garcia, who starred in the reality show "Total Bellas" with her twin sister Brie Garcia, was engaged to "Peacemaker" actor and professional wrestler John Cena. The two called it quits in 2018.
In 2019, Garcia confirmed her relationship with Chigvintsev during an episode of "Total Bellas." They got engaged in November 2019 and welcomed Matteo in July 2020.
The two tied the knot in August 2022 in France. Their journey to the altar was featured in a four-part event called "Nikki Bella says I Do" on E!.