"Dancing With the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev is celebrating his son Matteo on his third birthday.
In a sweet Instagram post, Chigvintsev shared several photos with Matteo and some of his wife Nikki Garcia with their son.
"Happy birthday my boy," Chigvintsev said in the caption. "Never stop making silly faces, have the cutest laughs and be the happiest kid ever ♥️ mamma and I love you with every bit of our hearts."
Garcia also took to Instagram to share a sweet video with clips of Matteo to the song "Never Grow Up" from Taylor Swift.
"Dear Matteo -- Happy Birthday my love! My sweet baby boy, forever mommy's baby boy!" Garcia began in the caption of her post. "Oh Matteo I can't believe you are 3 today how happy and emotional that makes me. One day Mommy will tell how you changed her life in the most incredible ways."
"Sacrifice has been nothing but a positive in promising you that I would raise you right and be there for almost every moment in your life," she continued. "You have brought me so much love. I get when they say there is nothing like it because truly nothing comes close to our love. You make me soooo happy. I will love you and protect you forever my love."
"I feel so lucky to be your Mommy," Garcia added. "Grateful to God everyday for putting your Daddy in my life so we can have you. Here's to 3 being just as magical as 1 & 2!!! I love you Tay Tay!!! Forever and always."
Chigvintsev and Garcia first met while partnered together on season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars."
At the time, Garcia, a WWE Divas Champion who starred in the reality show "Total Bellas" with her twin sister Brie Garcia, was engaged to "Peacemaker" actor and professional wrestler John Cena. The two called it quits in 2018.
In 2019, Garcia confirmed her relationship with Chigvintsev during an episode of "Total Bellas." They got engaged in November 2019 and welcomed Matteo in July 2020.
The two tied the knot in August 2022 in France. Their journey to the altar was featured in a four-part event called "Nikki Bella says I Do" on E!.
"We both can't stop smiling," Garcia wrote in her Instagram Stories following the news of her marriage. "I never want this feeling to end. I will love you forever and ever Mr. Chigvintsev."