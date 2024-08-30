Peta Murgatroyd is sitting out of "Dancing with the Stars" season 33.
The two-time Mirrorball Trophy champ shared the news with her followers during an Instagram Live on Thursday, saying, "In terms of me, 'Dancing with the Stars, guys, I'm sorry, it's not this season."
"It's just too soon," she added.
Murgatroyd welcomed son Milan, her third child with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, just over a month ago on July 12.
"I have come back after every single baby, and every time I go back to 'Dancing with the Stars,' I get pregnant," she joked. "So I need to take a season off because I can't get pregnant again, number one."
Murgatroyd said she "actually really, really wanted to come back," but that she's just not up for it right now.
"There's no way I'm ready physically," she said. "Mentally, yeah, I'm OK. But physically, I'm not up to par."
Murgatroyd also said she wants to be there for her kids, saying, "I chose family over work this time."
In addition to Milan, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy also share sons Shai, 7, and Rio, 1.
While you won't see her in the ballroom this season, Murgatroyd gushed that all is well.
"I feel so blessed," she said of this stage in her life. "Life is good."
Murgatroyd also shared a reaction to pro Witney Carson's return after taking last season off.
"So happy for her," she said. "She's come back after two kids, and I think she's gonna absolutely shine this season."
The "Dancing with the Stars" season 33 cast will be exclusively announced Sept. 4 on "Good Morning America."
"Dancing with the Stars" season 33 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming on Hulu the next day.
Disney, the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America," is the majority owner of Hulu.