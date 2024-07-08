Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy reached a sweet milestone.
On Monday, Murgatroyd marked seven years of marriage with Chmerkovskiy and shared a throwback photo from their wedding on Instagram.
"I guess the 7th year itch didn't happen?? 🤷🏼♀️haha!" Murgatroyd began in the caption of her post. "
"I ♥️ you @maksimc," she continued. "7 years married & 10 years together. Thank you for flirting with me way back in 2012 and putting the moves on me to get us 3 children, a dog and a beautiful life."
The couple began dating in 2012 when they both starred on "Dancing with the Stars" together as pros.
They welcomed their first child, son Shai Aleksander in January 2017 and had a fairytale wedding in July of that year.
In June 2023, they welcomed their second son, Rio John.
Murgatroyd's and Chmerkovskiy's seventh year of marriage is a big one for the couple, who are going to be parents of three.
In February, Murgatroyd announced that she was pregnant with her third child. They revealed in March that they are expecting another boy.
"Counting down the days," they said in the caption of a fun video of them dancing last week. "Incoming fam of 5 VERY SOON (6 if we include Hachi)."