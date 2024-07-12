Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are now parents of three.
The dance pros confirmed the arrival of their son on Friday in a sweet joint Instagram post. They are already parents to sons Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy and Rio John Chmerkovskiy.
"He is officially evicted from his mom and he is sooooo cute!!!!" Chmerkovskiy said in the caption of the post. "Birth details later but for now we wanted to let you all know that mom and baby are doing perfect, and delivery took around 47 seconds total! Exactly one push!"
"Also thank you for all the beautiful messages we have been receiving," he added. "Means a lot and very much appreciated."
The post included a selfie of the couple with Murgatroyd holding their new bundle of joy.
The duo announced the news that they were expecting their third child in February.
In the video, Murgatroyd, who gave birth to Rio through in vitro fertilization in June 2023, delivered the news about her pregnancy to Chmerkovskiy over the phone.
They said that the news of baby No. 3 was "very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!"
The couple shared another video in March, which revealed the sex of their third child that they are expecting.
In 2022, the couple opened up about their fertility journey after suffering three miscarriages.
Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd have been married since July 2017.