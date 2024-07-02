Ashanti received the sweetest surprise.
Over the weekend, the singer was surprised with a baby shower and celebrated with her fiancé, Nelly, and loved ones.
The “Foolish” singer reposted videos and photos from those who attended the party, which showed sweet moments of her and Nelly, as well as the moment everyone surprised her.
In one video she shared from Sabrina Hutton, Ashanti tells her guests that she thought she was going to a photo shoot.
She also re-shared several photos and posts from those who attended the party, including singer Fat Joe, jewelry designer Simone I. Smith and fashion consultant, Debra Robinson, who shared a video of everyone surprising Ashanti.
“Today we had a Baby Shower,” Fat Joe wrote in the caption of his post, which featured a photo of him with Nelly, Ashanti and Fat Joe’s wife, Lorena Cartagena. “I love you my sister I’m sooooooo happy for yall guys GOD IS GREAT.”
Ashanti replied in the comments of the post and said, “Love u my brother!!!!!! Thanku soooo much for everything!!!! ♥️♥️♥️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Uncle Joe!!!”
Ashanti announced in April that she and Nelly are expecting their first child together. She shared the news exclusively with ESSENCE and also said that she is engaged to Nelly.
“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” she said at the time. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”