'Bachelorette' alum Katie Thurston marries comedian Jeff Arcuri following breast cancer diagnosis
"The Bachelorette" alum Katie Thurston is officially off the market!
The TV personality and her new husband, comedian Jeff Arcuri, shared in a joint Instagram post Monday that they tied the knot March 22.
The newlyweds posted several photos of themselves in their wedding attire, strolling through the streets of New York City.
"We said 'I do' on March twenty two 🤍," they captioned the post.
According to Us Weekly, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate backyard ceremony at their home.
Just two days before their wedding, the couple revealed they had moved up their original planned date as Thurston prepared to begin treatment for Stage 3 breast cancer on March 27.
"You would think it would cause more tribulation or problems between you, but it's bonded us more than anything else, which is why we're moving up the wedding a little bit," Arcuri said, speaking with Us Weekly. "We're getting married in two days."
Thurston told the outlet that while they had planned for a traditional wedding, the uncertainty of her health led Arcuri to make a sweet gesture.
"And one night he said, 'I want to show you that I still love you and that I'm here to stay. I'll get married to you tomorrow,'" she recalled. "We flew our parents in from Michigan and Washington State. We got our marriage license and a friend is just gonna marry us."
The wedding comes just weeks after Thurston, who starred in season 17 of "The Bachelorette," revealed in an emotional Instagram post that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, only months after getting engaged to Arcuri.
Last week, Thurston opened up about the diagnosis in an interview with "Good Morning America."
Thurston said she initially dismissed the small lump on her breast, attributing it to her cycle or exercise.
However, she eventually sought medical care and was diagnosed with Stage 3 triple-positive ductal carcinoma,a type of cancer where tumor cells have estrogen receptors, progesterone receptors, and HER2 receptors on their surface, according to the National Cancer Institute.
"You're so devastated. It's so shocking." she said. "As a 34-year-old woman, it's just... you're not prepared."
Thurston told "GMA" at the time that she hoped sharing her story inspired others to prioritize their own breast health.
"I think that's the biggest takeaway, is telling people like, 'Don't wait,' you know, 'Be proactive, get checked out,'" she said. "You could be doing yourself a favor in the future."