Nick Carter performed with the Backstreet Boys in London on Sunday following his brother Aaron's death at the age of 34.

The group paid tribute to the younger Carter brother during the show, held at London's O2 arena, displaying a photo of him onscreen, along with the words "Aaron Carter 1987-2022."

Member Kevin Richardson spoke on the group's behalf, telling the crowd, "Tonight we've got a little bit of heavy hearts 'cause we lost one of our family members yesterday, and we just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him."

As Nick Carter teared up, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell rushed to embrace him.

"Nick's little brother Aaron Carter passed away yesterday ... and he's a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love, all your well wishes and all your support," Richardson continued.

Howie Dorough spoke next. "We'd like to dedicate this next song to our little brother Aaron Carter," he said. "... May you rest in peace."

The group then performed an a cappella rendition of the song "Numb." The lyrics to the song read, in part, "I suffocate without you... / It was good, what we had / Yeah, that was better times, can somebody take me back? / And it hurts looking back / If this is for the best, then tell me why it hurts so bad."

Aaron Carter was found dead at his Lancaster, California, home over the weekend. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

His twin sister Angel took to social media on Saturday to mourn her brother.