Beanie Feldstein and her partner of five years, Bonnie-Chance Roberts, are officially married.
The "Booksmart" actress revealed she and the producer tied the knot on May 20 with an Instagram post shared on June 1.
For their special day, Feldstein wore a white lace Gucci dress while Roberts donned a blush pink Gucci suit.
The couple told Vogue they wed in a summer camp-themed wedding at Cedar Lakes Estate in the Hudson Valley in New York.
"It is our happy place together," Feldstein said. "I grew up going to summer camp for 10 years, and my parents and both sets of my grandparents met at summer camp, so camp is a lineage of love through the generations of my family. Even though we met in London and fell in love on a film set, to get married at a camp was a truly beautiful emotional homecoming."
The lovebirds wrote their own vows, Feldstein told the outlet. "Reading them for the first time to each other surrounded by everyone we love was the most profound moment of our lives," she said. "It was genuinely the most magical, awe-inspiring moment of our lives."
Feldstein's longtime friend, "Dear Evan Hansen" star Ben Platt, performed the duo's first dance song.
"We just kept mouthing 'I love you' to him while he was singing," she shared. "It was such a special moment. And then we truly danced the night away in the barn -- and then even more at the after-party in the treehouse."
Feldstein and Roberts first met in 2018 on the set of the 2019 film "How to Build a Girl," which starred Feldstein, and on which Roberts served as a producer. They announced their engagement in June 2022.