Humans aren't the only ones trying to escape the extreme heat this summer – even the bears are looking for ways to cool down, like climbing in people’s pools.
The Burbank Police Department posted a video on Facebook Friday evening showing a bear lounging in a pool at a residence in a hillside neighborhood in Burbank, California.
After its cooling dip in the pool, the bear climbed over the fence and headed to a tree, police told the Associated Press in a statement.
Temperatures in Burbank reached 89 degrees on Friday, according to AccuWeather.
Burbank is one of the many cities under a heat advisory until Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.
In January, a large brown bear was seen taking a swim in a pool at a home in nearby Monrovia, California, according to ABC News Los Angeles station KABC.
The Burbank Police Department shared several tips in their Facebook post on how to avoid bear interactions, including never feeding or approaching the animal, cleaning and storing grills, carrying bear spray, and securing food, garbage and recycling.