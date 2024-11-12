Ben Stiller is trying to be an upstanding uncle in a brand-new holiday comedy trailer.
"Nutcrackers," a holiday movie starring Stiller, Linda Cardellini, Edi Patterson, Tim Heidecker and more, released a trailer on Tuesday, featuring Stiller as a preoccupied but concerned uncle, looking to help move his sister’s children into foster care.
The trailer opens with Stiller meeting a family services employee, played by Linda Cardellini, who asks Stiller to look after his nephews until she is able to move them into a foster home.
Stiller, who plays Michael, seemingly takes on the task, bringing him face-to-face with rambunctious children and a messy home. He also must confront adjusting to the family farm where livestock runs abound and cell reception is spotty.
"You get service in the middle of the pond?" he asks, bewildered, before taking an unintentional dive into the freezing pond.
Amid the debauchery, the trailer also shows Stiller imparting valuable lessons to his sister’s kids. "If you love somebody, and they love you, that love doesn’t go away. It stays with you," Stiller says in a sentimental moment.
The film is written by Leland Douglas and directed by David Gordon Green. Playing the four brothers opposite Stiller are four real-life siblings, Homer Janson, Ulysses Janson, Arlo Janson, and Atlas Janson, ranging in age from 13 to 8.
The film will hit Hulu exclusively on Nov. 29.