Christine Taylor is opening up about how she and husband Ben Stiller reconnected during the pandemic.

Taylor, 51, spoke about her and Stiller, 57, finding their way back together -- despite having separated in 2017 -- during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," which aired Tuesday.

"Family was always a priority, but I think Ben and I both sort of started to grow in different directions, and when we made the decision to separate, it was not something we wanted to talk publicly about," Taylor said. "It was not something we took lightly, either."

Taylor said she and Stiller were at an "impasse" of figuring out what they each wanted the next chapter of their lives to look like, and took some "time apart for each of us to sort of get to know who we are."

"I think we have these growth spurts -- even as adults -- and I feel like we needed just some time to figure that out," she reasoned, noting that they "always stayed a family unit" even while separated.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor attend the 75th Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Taylor said she and Stiller decided to "hunker down" together with their children -- daughter Ella, 20, and son Quinlin, 17 -- during the pandemic, and it was then that they "found this way back" to each other with "no other distractions."

"It was a really special time for us, for the family," Taylor shared. "It just happened organically and naturally."

Stiller previously opened up about rebuilding his relationship with his wife during an interview with Esquire last year, saying it was "unexpected" and "wonderful."