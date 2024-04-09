As the "Cowboy Carter" craze continues to sweep the nation, Beyoncé is busy sweeping the Billboard charts.

The singer's new country-inspired album has taken the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, making the global superstar the first Black woman to lead the list, which began in January 1964, according to Billboard.

The chart, which is dated to April 13, includes data from Beyoncé's album release week ending on April 4.

Beyonce accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The 27-track project hit the airwaves on March 29 featuring a list of high-profile collaborators including Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, Stevie Wonder, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and Jon Batiste.

In addition to "Cowboy Carter" taking the No. 1 spot on the Top Country Albums chart, Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em," "II Most Wanted," and "Jolene" -- all off her new album -- hold the top three spots on the Hot Country Songs chart, respectively, making her the first woman to hold the top three rankings on that chart simultaneously, according to Billboard.

Beyonce supports Jay-Z as he accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Also featured on the top 10 Hot Country Songs are five other tracks from the new album, "Levii's Jeans," "Blackbiird," "Ameriican Requiem," "Daughter" and "16 Carriages."

According to Billboard, when "Texas Hold 'Em" first topped the list Hot Country Songs list in February, following its Super Bowl debut, the feat made the global superstar the first woman and first Black woman to have topped both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R &B/Hip-Hop Songs since the lists began in 1958.