Billie Eilish is opening up about self-acceptance.

The award-winning singer, 21, who is this month's Vogue video cover star, discussed with the outlet her newfound connection to her body -- something she said hasn't always been present in her life.

Eilish said that a growth plate injury in her hip at the age of 13 led to "anger toward my body." She added that she was "mad" about the pain it caused her and "how much I've lost because of things that happened to it."

"I got injured right after we made 'Ocean Eyes'," the "Happier Than Ever" singer said.

"I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years," she added. "I had to go through a process of being like, my body is actually me. And it's not out to get me."

In 2021, Eilish opened up about how the pressures of social media have also altered her relationship with her body.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, FILE Billie Eilish performs onstage at The Kia Forum on Dec. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.

The singer, who was 19 at the time, told The Guardian that while she is "confident in who I am," she is "not happy with her body."

"When I'm on stage, I have to disassociate from the ideas I have of my body," she said. "Especially because I wear clothes that are bigger and easier to move in without showing everything -- they can be really unflattering… I have such a terrible relationship with my body, like, you would not believe."

At the time, she also noted how exhausting it is to grapple with insecurity and said, "It's such a loss to always try to always look good. It's such a loss of joy and freedom in your body."

In her new interview with Vogue, Eilish also opened up about her thoughts on sustainability and how hopeful she is about members of her generation who are taking climate change seriously.