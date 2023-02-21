Bindi Irwin is remembering her dad Steve Irwin on his birthday.

In a sweet tribute to the famed "Crocodile Hunter" on Instagram Tuesday, the conservationist and television personality shared how much she loves and misses her dad.

"Happy Birthday, Dad," she wrote in the caption alongside a photo of herself with her father when she was a child. "Thank you for instilling a love for all species, courage to follow my heart and determination to make a difference in the world for wildlife and wild places."

"Your legacy lives on and the world is forever changed because of your dedication to conservation. Mum, Robert and I love and miss you so much," she added, referencing her younger brother Robert Irwin.

Steve Irwin, a zookeeper and conservationist who became famous through his wildlife documentary TV series "The Crocodile Hunter," would have been 61 this week. He died in September 2006 from an injury caused by a stingray.

Since his death, his widow Terri Irwin, along with their children Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin, have continued his legacy.

Robert Irwin also took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a throwback photo of his dad holding him as a baby.