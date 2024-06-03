Class is back in session, because Mr. Feeny actor William Daniels just had a mini reunion with some of his "favorite students" from "Boy Meets World."
The 97-year-old shared a photo to Instagram over the weekend of him and his wife, Bonnie, surrounded by Danielle Fishel, Ryder Strong and Will Friedle.
"Just a little reunion with my favorite students!!" he captioned the snap.
Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence on the ABC sitcom, which ran for seven seasons from 1993 to 2000, replied in the comments, "We love every opportunity to be around you and Bonnie! ❤️."
The actress has hosted the "Boy Meets World" podcast "Pod Meets World" alongside Strong and Friedle, who respectively played Shawn Hunter and Eric Matthews, since June 2022.