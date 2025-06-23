Brad Pitt hits 'F1' London premiere with Tom Cruise, shares what surprised him most about racing
Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at the "F1" premiere in London on Monday.
The "Mission Impossible" star was all smiles as he stepped out with his friend and "F1" star Brad Pitt for the premiere of the highly anticipated upcoming film.
Cruise also posed for photos with Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali and "F1" filmmakers Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer.
While speaking to "Good Morning America" on the carpet, Pitt said the most surprising part about stepping into the world of Formula One racing was how "kind" everyone was.
"You know, we're stepping into their race weekends," he said. "And we took great care to not be in the way, first of all, [but] still being able to get the shots we needed to get."
Pitt continued, "Second of all, it's ungodly what these cars can do. It is shocking -- the braking, the high speed corners."
"It is the ba-boom, ba-boom, ba-boom," he added about the heartstopping nature of the sport.
"F1" follows veteran racer Sonny Hayes (Pitt), who is recruited by Ruben Cervantes, played by Javier Bardem, to join his Formula One team and race alongside Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris.
Also in attendance at the London premiere were Simone Ashley, Tate McRae, Hans Zimmer, will.i.am, Becky G, Ed Sheeran and more.
"F1" hits theaters June 27.