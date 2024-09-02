Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon made their red carpet debut together at the 2024 Venice Film Festival over the weekend.
The pair attended the premiere of Pitt's new film "Wolfs" on Sunday, posing on the carpet together and wrapping their arms around each other.
Pitt wore a custom Louis Vuitton ensemble for the occasion that included a black, double-breasted tuxedo jacket and matching pants. De Ramon stunned in a white, one-shoulder gown, pairing the dress with a glittering gold clutch and matching gold heels.
The duo was joined on the carpet by Pitt's co-star and fellow "Wolfs" producer George Clooney and his wife, international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.
Pitt and de Ramon have not confirmed their romance publicly. The Sunday sighting marks the pair's first official red carpet appearance together, although they have attended other events together including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's annual gala, the British Grand Prix and the Santa Barbara Film Festival. The two did not pose for photos at those events.
ABC News has reached out to the pair's representatives for comment.
Get to know Ines de Ramon
De Ramon works in the jewelry business and currently serves as the vice president of Anita Ko Jewelry, a brand based in Los Angeles, according to her Linkedin profile.
She graduated from University of Geneva in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Since then, she has held various roles within the jewelry industry, working in the jewelry department at British auction house Christie's and at Swiss luxury jeweler de Grisogono.
De Ramon was previously married to "Vampire Diaries" actor Paul Wesley.
In 2022, a representative for Wesley and de Ramon confirmed the two had parted ways in a statement provided to People.
"The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time," the statement read.
Their divorce was finalized in 2024, according to a court document obtained by People earlier this year.