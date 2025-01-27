Bradley Cooper turned Sunday's Philadelphia Eagles playoff game into a father-daughter event!
The "Maestro" actor attended his hometown team's NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders with daughter Lea De Seine on Sunday afternoon.
In one video, the actor can be seen throwing his hands to the air, pumping up the Philadelphia crowd while Lea walks beside him. Another clip shows Cooper walking down the sideline giving a thumbs-up to screaming fans.
The Eagles went on to win the crucial matchup, defeating the Commanders 55-23 and booking a trip to this year's Super Bowl in New Orleans, where Philadelphia will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9.
Cooper shares Lea De Seine, 7, with his ex, model Irina Shayk.
Last year, speaking on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Cooper spoke on the importance of becoming a father.
"This is gonna dictate everything you do from now on," he said. "Your DNA is going to tell you that there's something more important than you."
The actor, a frequent and vocal supporter of the Eagles, famously keeps his hometown roots close and has been spotted on multiple occasions in public serving Philly cheesesteaks out of a truck at events.