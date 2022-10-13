Brandy is on the mend. The "Moesha" alum took to her social media on Wednesday to share that she was "following doctors' orders and getting rest" after experiencing a health scare.

"To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way," she wrote in a statement shared to her Twitter and Instagram story. "I am following doctors' orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition."

"Thank you for your prayers and support," she added. "Grateful for you all, see you soon. ❤️ ⭐️"

pic.twitter.com/HExdT4qgDZ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) October 12, 2022

Few confirmed details were available on the singer's experience other than the update she shared on her accounts.

ABC News reached out to Brandy for more information and will update with a response.

Brandy recently reflected on one of the biggest roles of her career, starring in the 1997 TV movie adaptation of "Cinderella." She opened up during ABC News Studios' "Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20," which aired Aug. 23, about being the first Black actress to play Cinderella on screen.

"My dream when I was a young girl was to be a singer, have my own band and meet Whitney Houston. That was it," she said. "I had no idea that my destiny would take me to a role [like] Cinderella, [or that I would] be the first woman of color to play her."