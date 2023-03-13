In his first-ever Oscars win, Brendan Fraser took home top billing on Sunday night for his performance as Charlie in "The Whale."
When asked if he was having an out-of-body experience backstage at the Dolby Theater after securing the Academy Award for best actor, Fraser told "Good Morning America" "I feel a little hyperventally, dizzy in the head."
In his acceptance speech, Fraser graciously and generously exalted the other actors in the category: Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy.
"We have profound respect for one another in this whole journey," Fraser told "GMA." "It hasn't been a gauntlet like people have said. It's been a pleasure."
His conversation was briefly interrupted by best actor in a support role winner, Ke Huy Quan, who he formerly shared the big screen with on "Encino Man."
"Oh my God. We did it, we did it, we did it! Wow," Quan said to Fraser. He added that he could have never imagined this moment on the set of their 1992 film. "No, no, that would be insane. This is unbelievable. 32 years later."
"Honestly, like one of the most beautiful thing this season is seeing [Brendan] aging and seeing him holding that," Quan said.
Fraser spoke candidly about the long road that led him to this eventual illustrious moment.
"There are times in a career when the phone stops ringing for whatever reason," Fraser said. "But in this case, something intense and creative came along for both of us. That we could throw our heart and soul into, like we would never be able to do this again. So we might as well give it everything we've got."