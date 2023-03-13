In his first-ever Oscars win, Brendan Fraser took home top billing on Sunday night for his performance as Charlie in "The Whale."

When asked if he was having an out-of-body experience backstage at the Dolby Theater after securing the Academy Award for best actor, Fraser told "Good Morning America" "I feel a little hyperventally, dizzy in the head."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Brendan Fraser accepts the Best Actor award for "The Whale" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.

In his acceptance speech, Fraser graciously and generously exalted the other actors in the category: Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy.

"We have profound respect for one another in this whole journey," Fraser told "GMA." "It hasn't been a gauntlet like people have said. It's been a pleasure."

His conversation was briefly interrupted by best actor in a support role winner, Ke Huy Quan, who he formerly shared the big screen with on "Encino Man."

"Oh my God. We did it, we did it, we did it! Wow," Quan said to Fraser. He added that he could have never imagined this moment on the set of their 1992 film. "No, no, that would be insane. This is unbelievable. 32 years later."

"Honestly, like one of the most beautiful thing this season is seeing [Brendan] aging and seeing him holding that," Quan said.

Mike Blake/Reuters Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan pops out behind Best Actor Brendan Fraser as he poses with his Oscar flanked by his sons Leland and Holden in the photo room at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Calif., March 12, 2023.

Fraser spoke candidly about the long road that led him to this eventual illustrious moment.