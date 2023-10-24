Brian Cox is diving into the world of James Bond with the new reality competition show "007: Road to a Million."

Amazon's Prime Video released a trailer for the series Monday, showing nine duos facing adventures worthy of the world's most famous fictional spy, all in an effort to win 1 million pounds.

"I've put ordinary people into a James Bond adventure and placed 10 questions around the world," Cox, in the role of The Controller, says in the trailer. "If they find them, answer them, they win a million pounds."

He adds, "The only thing standing in their way... is me."

The cast from the movie 007: Road To A Million. Amazon Studios

According to a press release, in order to reach the questions, competitors must "face Bond-inspired challenges, which push their physical strength and mental reserves to the limit."

"Each question is worth an increasing amount of money, and if answered correctly, they bank the cash and continue to the next question. If they get it wrong, their journey is over," the press release states.

The trailer teases that competitors will be asked to scale giant heights, jump out of choppers in the Swiss Alps and tackle other white-knuckle obstacles.

"And I'm only just getting started," Cox says at the end of the trailer.

The series, from the producers behind the James Bond film franchise, begins streaming Nov. 10.