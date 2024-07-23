Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton will be the focus of the fourth season of "Bridgerton."
"It has been brought to this author’s attention that perhaps it is time to unmask the newest suitor of the marriage mart… Benedict Bridgerton's story is coming next season," a message posted Tuesday on the Regency-era phenomenon's official social account read.
In Netflix's official announcement on Tudum, the streamer teased "an unforgettable masquerade ball" coming to Mayfair with the eight-episode season.
"The man who once mooed from the corner of the ballroom is about to be the focal point of the marriage mart as he searches for a mysterious woman called the Lady in Silver," the announcement detailed.
The video accompanying the announcement sees Thompson, dressed casually, being handed his wardrobe specifically for the special occasion. "In that case, come on in," he tells the camera.
The man who plays the "bohemian" character told Netflix's Tudum, "Benedict has always been a little lost — or free depending on the way you want to look at it. But now he's trying to find something a bit more solid in himself."
Indeed, in the video Benedict Bridgerton teased, "It feels now that the next thing may change me entirely."
Executive producer Shonda Rhimes added, "He's a charming man who's trying to find his way. He's very delightful and funny. I'm excited for everybody to watch him."
Unfortunately, fans will have to wait: no release date has been announced.