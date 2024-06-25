Julia Quinn, the creator and author of the beloved "Bridgerton" series, is weighing in on fans who are upset over a detail in the show, which strays from the book.
On Tuesday, Quinn shared a lengthy message on Instagram addressing the change, which involves the character, Francesca Bridgerton, portrayed by Hannah Dodd in season three, suggesting that she will fall in love with a woman, Michaela Stirling, in the seasons to come on the show.
Francesca's story is told in Quinn's sixth "Bridgerton" novel, "When He Was Wicked."
"Dear Readers," Quinn began and prefaced in the caption that the post contains spoilers. "Many Bridgerton fans have expressed their surprise, and for some, disappointment in the twist at the end of Bridgerton Season 3 -- that Michael Stirling, with whom Francesca eventually falls in love in When He Was Wicked, would instead be Michaela."
"Anyone who has seen an interview with me from the past four years knows that I am deeply committed to the Bridgerton world becoming more diverse and inclusive as the stories move from book to screen," she continued. "But switching the gender of a major character is a huge change, and so when Jess Brownell first approached me with the idea of turning Michael into Michaela for the show, I needed more information before conferring my agreement."
The author went on to say that she and Brownell, who is the "Bridgerton" showrunner, discussed at length over the proposed change and in the end, trusts Shonadaland's "vision for Bridgerton." Quinn added that she wanted to make sure that the show "could remain true to the spirit of the book and of the characters."
"I'm confident now that when Francesca has her Bridgerton season, it will be the most emotional and heart-wrenching story of the show, just like When He Was Wicked has always been the true tear-jerker of the Bridgerton book series," she said.
Earlier this month, Brownell told "Good Morning America" that she and the "Bridgerton" team are committed to make space to expand on feature queer characters on the show.
"I want to do that in a bigger way, not just with side stories," she said. "I think that it is so important for people to see themselves represented, and especially on a show that is about the different ways in which people love, it only feels right to include queer love."
Quinn ended her message on Instagram by telling readers and fans of her books and the show that she hears them and thanked them for their devotion to the show and books. She also assured fans that wherever the story goes on the show, it will be "beautiful and moving."
"Thank you to readers and fans for your feedback," she said. "I am grateful for your understanding and touched by your deep commitment to the characters of the Bridgerton world."
"I ask that you grant me and the Shondaland team some faith as we move forward," she added.