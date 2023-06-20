"This is the year Penelope thought she was having last year, if that makes sense," Coughlan told Shondaland in an interview. "I think she thought that she and Colin were a thing and it was happening, and then she got a really rude awakening at the end. I always say year one is 'girl,' year two is 'not a girl, not yet a woman,' and this year is 'woman.' So, she’s entering her woman era this time."