The first photos of the "Bridgerton" season 4 stars are officially out featuring joint shots with season leads Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha.
Netflix dropped the new images on Monday and also announced that season 4 of the Regency era series "is officially in production."
In the upcoming season, Ha is slated to play the love interest of Thompson's character Benedict Bridgerton, Netflix announced earlier this month.
The streamer called Ha's character, Sophie Baek, "a victim of tragic circumstances."
In one of the new photos, Thompson and Ha are seen sitting next to one another on what appears to be a production cart. Thompson is dressed in a gray tweed three-piece suit, a gray tweed overcoat and a white button down, while Ha sports an oxblood leather trench coat, a brown windowpane tweed suit and gold jewelry.
In a separate photo, Thompson can also be seen strolling down a cobblestone street, while Ha is photographed in another leaning up against a pole.
Speaking with Tudum, Netflix's official site, about the highly anticipated upcoming season on Monday, Thompson said season 4 is "striking" because it features "the struggle between a proper old-school fairy tale -- the romance of it -- and the actual reality of the world."
"You have to hold both of them -- the romance and the reality -- in your hand," he said. "In its best version, 'true love' happens in the middle of that."
He added, "The storyline is a bit of a twist on 'Cinderella.' You remember being told those stories as a child -- the magic and the romance of them. It's really exciting to have that weaved into the world that we know of Bridgerton … It's such a great story, but it's also, I hope, really relatable."
For her part, Ha said she was initially drawn to the "fun, play-like quality" of the season's scripts.
"What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles -- something that she constantly has to overcome, whether it's this battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict," she said.
Netflix also announced the addition of three new cast members on Monday. According to Tudum, Katie Leung will join the cast as Lady Araminta Gun, Michelle Mao is set to play Rosamund Li and Isabella Wei will play Posy Li.