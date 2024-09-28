Brittany Mahomes is getting into the fall spirit.
The 29-year-old wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a heartwarming glimpse into a family outing at a local pumpkin patch with their two children, Sterling Skye and Bronze.
On Friday, Brittany posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, capturing her little ones soaking in the seasonal fun. "The moments that mean the most, big Fall Pumpkin Patch Fam🍂🎃🤎," she captioned the photo.
The photos show the mom and her kids with big smiles, holding bags of apples and enjoying the rides at the patch.
The Mahomes are currently expecting their third child, a baby girl, which they announced in an adorable Instagram video.
Both she and Patrick recently celebrated birthdays, with Patrick turning 29 on September 17. Brittany took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy birthday writing, "Happy birthday to one of the greatest humans ever, my husband, best friend and the best daddy ever! We are so grateful you are ours!"