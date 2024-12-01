Bruce Willis' daughters Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis shared sweet photos alongside their father.
In the photos, posted to Instagram on Thursday, Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February 2023, is seen smiling while sitting next to his two daughters.
In his hands, Bruce Willis holds a "Best Dad Ever" placard. It's unclear when the family photos were taken.
"Grateful," Tallulah Willis wrote in the caption of the photos, which were shared as a joint post with Scout Willis.
Followers of Willis' struggle with FTD reacted in the comments to the photo, thanking the sisters for sharing his journey.
Bruce Willis shares Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis and Rumer Willis with ex-wife Demi Moore, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000.
The actor is also father to two more daughters, Mabel Ray Willis and Evelyn Penn Willis, whom he shares with his wife Emma Heming Willis.
Bruce Willis was diagnosed first with aphasia in 2022 before receiving an additional diagnosis of FTD, according to his family.