BTS has dropped a new song titled "Take Two" in celebration of their 10th anniversary.
According to a press release, the song's title refers to the fact that the group is moving onto their second chapter after their first decade-long journey together.
The press release also notes that "Take Two" is an ode to BTS' fans, known around the globe as ARMY, and is the septet expressing their gratitude to them.
"Yeah, wе never felt so young / When together sing the song ... Yeah, we never felt so right / When I got you by my side," read some of the lyrics. "Oh, we young forever."
BTS members RM and j-hope participated in the songwriting while SUGA participated in the overall production of the song.
Each member of the group -- which also includes Jung Kook, V, Jimin and Jin -- gets their chance to shine on the track and showcase their voice, whether its singing or rapping.
BTS released their first single "No More Dream" in 2013. Over the years, the K-pop group has become famous all around the world and has been nominated for five Grammys.