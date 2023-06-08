Buddy Valastro, the star of “ Cake Boss,” took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of photos of his two sons -- Buddy Jr., 18, and Marco, 16 -- ahead of their high school prom night.
“Prom night for the Valastro boys,” he wrote in the caption. “Enjoy the moments, memories that will last a lifetime!"
Both of the Valastro boys were dressed in tuxedos and posed on either side of their dad. Another photo showed the two gents with a group of friends.
Valastro and wife Lisa Valastro are also parents to two more children -- daughter Sofia, 20, and son Carlo, 12.
The cake artist rose to fame through his long-running reality show “Cake Boss,” which centers around Valastro’s family-owned business, Carlo’s Bakery, in Hoboken, New Jersey.
The show, which debuted in 2009, stars Valastro and his staff, including his four sisters and three brothers-in-law, as they make a wide range of incredible sculpture-like cakes. The Valastro children have appeared regularly on the show throughout its 14-season run on cable.
On Valastro’s Instagram, photos of his “famiglia” are a mainstay.
“Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest wife I could have ever asked for!” Valastro shared in an Instagram caption last month. “You are my best friend, an incredible mother, and we are all so blessed to have you in our lives. I admire and cherish all you do as a Mom, we love you so much!”