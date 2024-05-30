"When Calls the Heart" actor Mamie Laverock is out of surgery after reportedly being on life support following her fall from a balcony, according to a GoFundMe page and a family friend who is serving as the family's spokesperson at this time.
"Mamie is out of her big surgeries and the doctors day she is doing well," a statement from the page read on Thursday. "It's impossible for us to be happier."
The new update comes after the family's spokesperson told ABC News on Wednesday that "Mamie is currently in surgery and we are expecting an update from the surgeons and doctors later today."
Laverock was having a medical emergency on May 11 when her mom traveled to Winnipeg and helped transport her to a hospital, according to a statement on the fundraising page created by her parents, Rob and Nicole Compton.
At the time, her parents said her "recovery was unclear" but she was "showing signs of improvement."
After undergoing an "intensive treatment" for two weeks, Laverick was "escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital" on May 26 and "taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories," the family said on GoFundme.
As a result, she suffered life-threatening injuries, causing her to undergo multiple extensive surgeries, and be put on life support, the family said.
"We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time," read the statement on the fundraising page.
In a statement to ABC News, Hallmark said, "We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie."
"As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time," the statement continued.
Laverock's co-stars, including Johannah Newmarch and Loretta Walsh, expressed their support encouraging the public and fans to help Laverock's family with donations.
"I love this family, my heart is broken," Newmarch wrote on X. "A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this."
Meanwhile, alongside a picture of the fundraising page, Walsh wrote in the caption on Instagram post, "Please donate and share if you can. Mamie and her family need our support. Link in bio. Thank you ❤️."
In addition to the Hallmark series in which she was known for her role as Rosaleen Sullivan, Laverock has also appeared in "The Hollow Child," "This Means War" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events."