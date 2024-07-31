Soap opera star Cameron Mathison and wife Vanessa Marie Arevalo are calling it quits.
The pair announced their split in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, noting that they would remain friends.
"After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways," the statement read. "We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together."
The "General Hospital" stars, who wed in 2002, share two children, son Lucas and daughter Leila.
In their statement Wednesday, they wrote, "Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them."
"We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another," they concluded. "We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family's privacy during this transition."
Alongside the statement, the pair also shared several photos of them together.
Mathison recently opened up about becoming an empty nester in an interview with People back in May.
"It's tough," he told the outlet at the time. "I'm about to be an empty nester. My kids are older, my daughter's leaving."
"It's the best thing in the world," he added. "But at the same time, I don't think I'm ready. I mean, you think you are. You're like, 'Oh, it's going to be awesome,' but I'm going to miss them."