Actress Candace Cameron Bure, best known for her role on the sitcom "Full House," voiced her shock at the recent docuseries "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV," labeling the revelations within the series as "horrific and disgusting."

During an appearance on "The View" on April 12, the 48-year-old actress candidly shared her emotions upon watching the initial episodes of the documentary.

Bure joined the chorus of voices reacting to the documentary's grim portrayal of the entertainment industry's impact on child actors.

"It's so tragic, it's horrific and disgusting," Bure said. "I was very — I don't think proud is the right word — but I just felt like the fact that Drake [Bell] was able to share his story was so brave. But my heart breaks for him. My heart broke for his parents, trying to protect [him] and not always seeing the signs."

Drawing from her upbringing in the entertainment industry, Bure acknowledged the unique challenges child actors encounter. Although Bure said she and her "Full House" co-stars were spared such hardships, she acknowledged the harsh reality faced by many others in the industry.

Reflecting on her time on the hit show, where she grew up on-screen from 1987 to 1995, Bure recalled her parents' constant presence and protection. "My parents were always around. They were so protective," she said.

While her experience was relatively positive, Bure recognized that not all child actors were as fortunate.

Bure stressed the importance of raising awareness about the challenges faced by young performers, highlighting the docuseries as a valuable tool in protecting future generations from similar ordeals.