Carrie Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones tour kicks off this weekend -- but before shows start, she's introducing fans to the crew behind the scenes with a fun TikTok challenge.

The "Full House" challenge, for those not in the TikTok know, involves reenacting the opening credits to the classic sitcom to introduce viewers to all the different members of a "family," which, in Underwood's case, is her road family on tour.

We meet Mark behind the wheel of the tour bus, Jordan steaming milk at an espresso machine, Matt reclining in a bus' bunk beds and many more -- all stopping to give the camera their best cheesy, '90s sitcom wave and smile.

But no one perfectly captures the "Full House" vibe better than Underwood herself, who jumps out of a gear transporter case, points to the camera and hilariously shrugs her shoulders.

No sitcom opening would be complete without the perfect shot of a group of people mid-jump. Underwood rounds up the whole gang for the final scene -- and pulls it off perfectly.