Eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer Carrie Underwood is opening up about the type of judge she plans to be on the upcoming season of American Idol.
It was announced earlier this month on "Good Morning America" that the season 4 winner was coming home to the series that made her a household name -- this time as a judge.
In a new interview with SiriusXM's "Music Row Happy Hour," Underwood said she wants to be "honest" but "constructive" in her assessment of contestants.
"I'm gearing up for the next season of 'American Idol'," Underwood said. "There's a lot going on."
Underwood's return to the show, airing in spring 2025, will mark 20 years since she won the competition in 2005.
"I think I can be honest and constructive but still kind," said Underwood, when asked if she could be tough as a judge alongside returning judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.
"I think that's the whole point, 'cause people are coming in and, you know, it's dreams and you're a part of somebody's story from that moment on," she said. "So, I think it's important to be honest, but I think it's also very important to be kind, so hopefully I can marry all those together."
Underwood also noted that while her roots are in country music, she hopes her "versatile" nature as an artist -- having crossed over with pop, rock, gospel and more -- will help her assess talent from all genres.
"I feel like I've been very blessed to obviously be so rooted in country music, but I've been able to be a part of many other genres of music as well," she said. "I like to think that I'm versatile, and hopefully when I listen to people come in and audition, I can have any lens I need to put on as far as what kind of music I'm thinkin'."