Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Green Day and Nicky Jam are among the chart-topping artists performing live in Central Park for the 2024 "GMA" Summer Concert Series.
This year's lineup, brought to you by "GMA" sponsor Wayfair, features the hottest names in music who will deliver live performances from New York City's Central Park or the "GMA" studio in the heart of Times Square.
G-Eazy, Sofi Tukker, Megan Moroney and Old Dominion are among the artists who will be performing live from Times Square.
"GMA" invites guests to attend the live broadcast from Central Park as part of the live audience; however, performances taking place in Times Square studios will not have live audiences. Please make sure to request tickets to join the audience in Central Park.
CLICK HERE to request free tickets for "GMA" performances in Central Park.
Stay tuned for updates, and check out the 2024 schedule below:
Kane Brown: July 19
Click here to request free tickets for Kane Brown in Central Park.
Green Day: July 26
Click here to request free tickets for Green Day in Central Park.
Carrie Underwood: August 2
Click here to request free tickets for Carrie Underwood in Central Park.
August 9: Nicky Jam
Click here to request free tickets for Nicky Jam in Central Park.
G-Eazy: August 16
G-Eazy will perform live in our Times Square Studio.
SOFI TUKKER: August 23
Sofi Tukker will bring the party to perform live in our Times Square Studio.
Megan Moroney: August 30
Megan Moroney performs live in our Times Square Studio.
Old Dominion: September 6
Old Dominion closes out the Summer Concert Series by performing live in Times Square.