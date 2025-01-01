Carrie Underwood has announced the release date for her upcoming concert special on Hulu.
Titled "Carrie Underwood: Reflection," the special arrives exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, Jan. 24.
Underwood announced on the news on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025" on New Year's Eve.
During the celebration, Underwood also sang her hits, including "Church Bells," "Pink Champagne" and "Before He Cheats."
The concert special "will give audiences a front-row seat at the larger-than-life show Underwood has performed during her three-year plus run at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas," according to Hulu.
During the ABC News special "Vegas Lights & Country Nights: Countdown to the CMA Awards – A Special Edition of 20/20" in November, Underwood shared why she was excited to bring the concert experience to streaming.
"I feel like it would've been a real shame if it just lived on in people's memories," she said. "People can relive those moments and get to watch them and experience them and maybe see things they missed when they came out."
Underwood's "REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency" kicked off in December 2021 at Resorts World Theatre. She will perform her last show of the residency on April 12.
Check out the trailer for the concert special below.