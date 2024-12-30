Ryan Seacrest is sharing details about New Year's Eve with the big celebration just one day away.
Seacrest joined "Good Morning America" on Monday to discuss his 20 years hosting "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," opening up on the behind-the-scenes preparation, as well as memorable moments to watch for this year.
"I look forward to it, I get excited every time we are about to watch the ball drop," said Seacrest.
Seacrest said the weather on New Year's Eve always creates an interesting environment.
"The weather is always a great memory because it creates a story. I think it's going to be warm but raining for the whole show this year, but when it is challenging outside, it makes for a little more fun," he said.
The host also shared some moments from behind the scenes of the New Year's celebration that he has hosted for two decades now, saying that his pre-show meal used to include barbecue, but now he eats much less.
He also opened up on the pre-show preparation, which he said involves running through the entire show before the 8 p.m. ET start time.
Seacrest touched on some of the highlights to expect from the show this year, including over 60 songs performed, noting that Carrie Underwood is back for the third time and the Jonas Brothers are returning to celebrate 20 years together.
Seacrest also shared why he finds New Year's Eve so special.
"We are all together. Our differences don't matter for about a minute or two at the start of the year, and that is something that is so rare and so significant and so special, and it's magical to watch."
"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" will air on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31, streaming the next day on Hulu.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News, "Good Morning America," and Hulu.