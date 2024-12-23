Rob Gronkowski, retired NFL tight end, and television personality Jeannie Mai will help bring in the new year as co-hosts on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest."
Gronkowski will help host the show from Las Vegas and "The Real" star Mai will hold down West Coast coverage for the show as the clock strikes midnight on Dec. 31. The new details were announced Monday on "Good Morning America."
Gronkowski will be celebrating the new year and all that will come in 2025 from the Fountains of Bellagio, the famous water fountains outside of Las Vegas’ Bellagio resort.
Gronkowski will hand off West Coast coverage to Mai. Among the previously announced musical performers set to take the stage in Las Vegas are Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Thomas Rhett and Lenny Kravitz.
Ryan Seacrest is slated to host the party for the 20th time alongside co-host Rita Ora in Times Square.
The West Coast party with Mai will include performers such as Alanis Morissette, with special guest Reneé Rapp, Dasha and DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!, a performance that includes stars like Ja Rule, Kesha, Natasha Bedingfield, T-Pain and more.
The Jonas Brothers, Carrie Underwood, Megan Moroney and Sophie Ellis-Bextor are also slated to perform before the ball drops in Times Square at midnight.
Jungle will perform from London, playing songs including their hit song "Back On 74."
The coverage of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" will air on ABC on Dec. 31, starting at 8 p.m. ET and streaming the next day on Hulu.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News, "Good Morning America," and Hulu.