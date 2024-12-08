Ryan Seacrest shared an update on his journey as the new host of "Wheel of Fortune."
Created by Merv Griffin, the iconic game show first debuted as a daytime series in January 1975.
In September of this year, Seacrest made his debut as the new host of "Wheel of Fortune" for the show's 42nd season alongside longtime co-host Vanna White.
Speaking to "Good Morning America" at the 2024 KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Friday at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Seacrest discussed plans for the show's upcoming 50th anniversary celebration and how he aims to honor the milestone.
"I plan to walk out and give away a lot of money to celebrate the 50 years," he said. "Hopefully we give away a million dollars. I want that million dollar wedge to make it to the end so somebody gets to win that."
Reflecting on the show's legacy, he added, "But just the fact that it's been a part of my life in so many people's lives for so long, is special.With great memories thinking about 'Wheel of Fortune' growing up, and I want to create more great memories as it goes forward."
Seacrest also shared what has surprised him the most since taking on the role, telling "GMA" how much he genuinely gets excited "every time someone wins."
"I knew I'd be excited, but I love it when someone wins a big amount of money or a car and it's just a life changing half hour for people," he said.
Seacrest was announced as the new "Wheel of Fortune" host in June 2023 shortly after longtime host Pat Sajak revealed his plans to step down from the role.
Sajak officially bid his farewell to the show on June 7, after 43 years as host.
When it comes to hosting the iconic game show and stepping into Sajak's former role, Seacrest told "GMA" in an interview in September that a lesson he's learned is simple: "Don't make any changes."
"This show works," he added at the time. "All I need to do is keep it moving. All we need to do is have fun every night. And I think if that's what happens, this show continues for a long time."